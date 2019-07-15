Michael Eldred Clark, 75, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal.

There will be no visitation.

The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

