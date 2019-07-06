Morningstar Sheppard, 39, of Kingdom City, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at University Hospital after a fierce fight with cancer.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8 at Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Moberly.

Morningstar was born in Columbia on July 2, 1979, the daughter of Willie Loveall and Arlene (Smith) Loveall. She was united in love and marriage to Joseph Sheppard for over twenty years.

For Morningstar, family was everything. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She not only was a mother to her children, but she also served as a “second mom” to all their friends. She was kind and generous, to a fault, willing to give you the shirt off her back. She made an impact on the lives of everyone who met her. She was a strong woman who will always be remembered as a warrior. In recent months she fulfilled two travel dreams: to see dolphins off the coast of Florida and take in the grandeur of the mountains in Colorado.

“Star” is survived by her husband, soulmate and best friend, Joseph Sheppard; her sons, Scott (Jairin) Loveall of South Carolina, Joshua Shepard of Centralia and Sean "Boobear" Sheppard of Kingdom City; her parents, Arlene Loveall, Jeff (Lorri) Curry, Danny Sheppard; her siblings and extended family, Buddy (Wendy) Cook, Kenny Smith, Christina (Michael) Sheppard, Matthew Paul Scott, Erin Curry, Annalee Curry, Daniel (Katrina) Sheppard, Jeffery “Squeaker” (Kelsey) Curry and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Loveall.

