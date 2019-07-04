Ralph Victor Culp Sr., 66, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.

Burial with Full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 be will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Ralph was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Hannibal, to Chester R. and Frances Arnett Culp. He was married to Carol Coffey on Jan. 19, 1977 in Hannibal. She survives.

Other survivors include 11 children, Ralph V. Culp Jr. (Lora) of New London, Clinton W. Culp (Amber) of Hannibal, Michael P. Culp (Tabitha) of Colorado, Courtney M. Culp (Michael) of Hannibal, Brittany N. Rosenburg of Hannibal, James R. Rosenburg II of Hannibal, Diamond L. Culp of Hannibal, Kaylee M. Culp of Hannibal, Iris K. Culp of Hannibal, Jhernei R. Mayfield of Louisiana, Savion S. Mayfield of Louisiana; 13 grandchildren, Dalton, Krystlyn, Trey, Gabe, Alex, Mason, Gracelyn, Kelli, Lucas, Bailie, Cameron, Lydia, Ziven; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by six brothers and sisters, Lois Bird, Linda Wintjen, Gary Culp, Sue Culp, James Culp and Lori Sullivan, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ralph served his country proudly in the United States Army. He also served in the Missouri National Guard Military Police.

Professionally, Ralph worked as an appliance repairman and also worked in maintenance for many years.

Ralph enjoyed camping with family. He was also a movie buff operating a video store out of his home for a time. Westerns were some of Ralph's favorite movies. Ralph loved the Christmas season and everything about it from the lights and trees to the music. Most of all, Ralph cherished his family. Ralph was a foster parent with his wife for over 10 years.

Pallbearers will be Clifford Icke, James Rosenburg II, Tela Epley and Belinda Anderson. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or the donor's choice.