Kathryn Sue Lay, 94, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Center in Olathe, Kan.

Memorial services honoring Kathryn’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15315 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062. Services in Fayette will be announced later.

Ms. Lay was born Kathryn Sue Clingenpeel on June 3, 1925 in Boonville, to Clarence A. and Kathryn A. Clingenpeel. Her four brothers, Edward, Nelson, Jack and Paul, predeceased her. Fayette was the family home where her father coached Central Methodist College sports teams. As she was always proud to note, her father was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame as a college football coach.

She attended Central Methodist College in Fayette for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia. She graduated in 1947, majoring in business. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta and remained a dedicated, and vocal, Missouri Tiger fan for life.

She married Jack W. Lay, also of Fayette, after World War II. He died Dec. 5, 2006.

She worked in child welfare for the Missouri department of social services, retiring from the Springfield office where she had worked since 1972. In retirement, she spent much of her time on the golf course. She was an avid golfer, winning multiple tournaments. She also qualified for the LPGA.

She is survived by her daughter Suan E. Wilson and her husband Ron of Olathe; her son Frank C. Lay II and his wife Roma of Columbia; four grandchildren, Nicole Vardys of Kansas City, Patrick Wilson of Denver, Emily Finkbiner of Lee’s Summit and Frank C. Lay III of Columbia. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

