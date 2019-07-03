Robert Dysart Cathey (Bob), 80, of Hallsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends will be received for visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, which will immediately be followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment with full military honors will be held at Riggs Cemetery in Sturgeon, where he was a member of the Riggs congregation and served on the cemetery board.

Bob was born in Columbia on Oct. 17, 1938 to the late John and Margaret (Winscott) Cathey. After graduating high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960, when he received an honorable discharge. In 1969, he began working at the University of Missouri in the Chemistry Lab as an Agricultural Chemist, and would continue working there for the next 43 years until his retirement in 2012.

Bob was united in marriage to Margaret Wills on Oct. 4, 1986, and for the next 32 years they shared their lives together. Margaret survives at the home. Bob had a big heart and loved to help others through working with the Hallsville Lions Club, the Optimist Club, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and shuttling veterans to the VA hospital for their appointments. When he was not busy working, he enjoyed spending time taking care of his yard, loved going fishing and quail hunting, spending time in his sunroom watching the birds, and most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandkids. Bob will always be remembered by friends and family for the great sense of humor that he possessed, and for the ability to always make everyone feel welcomed.

In addition to his wife Margaret, Bob is survived by three sons, Robert Cathey II (Patricia), John Cathey (Andrea) and David Jensen (Chris); three daughters, Kelli Schultz (Gary), Sydney Allen (John) and Susan Lewis (Tom); four brothers, John Cathey (Linna), Richard Cathey (Alice), Carroll Cathey (Pat) and Raymond Cathey (Betty); one sister, Diana Smith; eleven grandchildren, Amber Reagan, Corey Buckman, Janelle Schultz, Josh Schultz, Austin Allen, Zachary Allen, Madalynn Million, Walker Lewis, Jensen Lewis, Ryan Jensen and Allison Jensen; and seven great-grandchildren, Samuel Reagan, Isabel Reagan, Emery Schultz, Taylor Buckman, Miller Buckman, Charlee Ann Buckman and Brady Million.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and by one brother-in-law, Paul Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or to Disabled American Veterans.

