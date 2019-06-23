Jane Gold Shafer, 87, of Kansas City, MO (formerly of Mission Hills, KS), passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.

Burial of ashes will be at Friendship Church near Hallsville at a later date.

Jane was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Columbia to Clay and Mary Dinwiddie Gold. In 1949 she married James Russell Johnson, who preceded her in death. In July 1960, she married John D. Shafer, who preceded her in death after 40 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Hallsville High School and the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing. She was a surgical nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years.

In the early 1960s she and her husband, John, founded Shafer Realty of Overland Park, KS. She remained active in real estate for over 50 years.

Jane was involved in many organizations throughout her life, including The Vanderslice Committee of the Kansas City Art Institute. She was a member of the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Nightingale Society, which she supported throughout her life, honoring her mother Mary D. Gold.

Survivors include her son, John Shafer, Jr. of Overland Park, KS; her daughter, Rita Johnson Key of Columbia; two grandchildren, Sean Kirk of Boise, ID and Tony Krenz (Cari) of Tulsa, OK; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friend, Robert Long.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John; four sisters, Mary Helen Wright, Zora Sue Gold, Alene Wright and Dorothy Stromgren; and two brothers, Thomas Alonzo (“TA”) Gold and Henry Clay Gold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing for the Mary D. Gold Nursing Scholarship Fund, Office of Advancement, S219 School of Nursing, Columbia, MO, 65211.

McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.