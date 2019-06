Larry Horning, 72, of Kansas City, MO (formerly of Boonville), passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hope Care Center in Kansas City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.