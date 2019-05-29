Mr. Steven J. Henderson, 65, of Columbia, died Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Swifts Highway, Jefferson City. His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Samuel Powell officiating.

Steve was born July 3, 1953 in Jefferson City, a son of James W. and Mabel M. Linsenbardt Henderson. He was married on March 14, 2008 in Columbia to Viktoriya Yeremenko.

Survivors include his wife, Viktoriya Henderson; his daughter, Alexandra Marie Henderson; his mother, Mabel Henderson; and his brother, Dickie Lee Henderson, both of Jefferson City.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Alexandra’s Educational Fund.

To view Steve’s full obituary, please visit www.freemanmortuary.com.