John “C” Baker, 74, of Columbia, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on May 30 at Little Bonne Femme Church in Columbia with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Little Bonne Femme Cemetery.

John was born Aug. 7, 1945 in Carthage, the son of Cecil and Helen McDaniel, Baker. He worked as a truck driver and in maintenance. He loved spending time with his family, music, fishing and boating. He was a Jeopardy fanatic.

Survivors include his son, John Christopher Baker; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, JoAnna Jacobs; two sisters; and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Little Bonne Femme Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.