Emmanuel “Emman” Okechukwu Ezeji, 22, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Christian Chapel in Columbia. Funeral services will be from 12-1 p.m. with a procession and interment following from 1-2 p.m. at Columbia Cemetery. Reception will follow at Christian Chapel.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick O. Ezeji and Pauline R. Ezeji; sister, Grace R. Ezeji; and brother David O. Ezeji.