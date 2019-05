David B. Toalson, 62, of Kansas City, MO passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the church.

His wife, Mary Jane Toalson survives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri, 816-822-9888.