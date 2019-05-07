Micheal Lee Denbow, 71, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at his home in Columbia.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Morgan Sifford Funeral Home in Puxico.

Mike was born on Oct. 27, 1947 in Mathews, the son of P.C. and Dortha Gunter Denbow. Mike was a graduate of Campbell High School and attended Draughn Business College and Southeast Missouri University.

Mike was married to Sandra Sifford on June 30, 1968 in Puxico at the First Methodist Church. Together they had two sons, Devlin Denbow and Darrin Denbow.

Prior to retirement, his most recent position was as the owner of 1st Met Mortgage in Columbia. Throughout the years, Mike enjoyed being with his family and friends, playing golf, and watching the Mizzou Tigers. He was an avid reader and was a whiz at completing crossword puzzles quickly. Mike had a quick wit and could make people laugh and be appreciative of his humor.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sandra; his son, Devlin; and father-in-law, George Sifford as well as many dear friends and cousins who are left to mourn his passing.

Mike was preceded in death by his younger son, Darrin Denbow; parents, P.C. and Dortha Denbow; and his brother, Cliff Denbow.