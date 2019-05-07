Juanita Gregory Hediger, 102, of rural Greentop, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, with the celebration of life following at 11 a.m. Juanita will be interred beside her husband at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.

The daughter of Clarence W. and Oda (Mikel) Gregory, she was born Aug. 22, 1916, at their rural home west of Sublette.

Juanita was raised on the family farm with a rich set of “growing up” experiences, which she memorialized in her book, “Springtime Again.” She graduated eighth grade from McKim rural school. With a passion for education she endured long walks to Pleasant Grove and Davis high schools. Upon their closings, she graduated from Greentop High School. She received a B.S. degree in education from Kirksville State Teachers College, and later returned for graduate work in teaching of reading.

Miss Juanita, as her students called her, began her teaching career when she was 19 years of age. She taught several years in the rural schools of Adair County including Mulberry, Hungry Hollow, McKim, Bryant and Porter. Her last 15 years were as a reading teacher in the Kirksville district. She always cared for her students and continued to be interested in their progress and future success. She retired in 1981 after a total of 35 years of service.

Juanita was a member of local, state, and national teachers’ organizations, and she continued to be a member of the Retired Teachers group. Until recent years, she was also an active member of Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Society, an organization of women educators. She served as chapter president during 1988-1990.

On June 6, 1938, at the Christian church in Queen City, Juanita was united in marriage to Harold E. Hediger. They lived in their country home north of Kirksville all of their 69 years of married life. She continued to live there after Harold’s death with the caring and thoughtfulness of her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. In 2014 she moved to Columbia to be near her daughter and son. Her favorite hobby was her family. She loved them all dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are Juanita’s daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ken Hutchinson of Columbia; their children, Gregory with his wife, Maya, daughter, Sophia, and sons, Luka and Gabriel of Chesterfield; Rebecca Cardwell with her husband, John, and sons, Van and Patrick of Lee’s Summit; Myra Galloway with her husband, Auben, and sons, Gilam and Gregor of Columbia; Juanita’s son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Marla Hediger, of Columbia; their children, Aaron with his wife, Cherith, and daughter, Morgan (currently serving with the Air Force in Europe); Krista Jennings with her husband, Eric, and daughters, Evelyn and Brianne of Ashland.

Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; her brother, Henry Lee Gregory (1968); her sister, Anna Wright (2004); and an infant sister, Loreta.

Juanita became a Christian as a teenager. She loved the Lord and said, “I enjoy being in His house with His children.” Most recently, she attended Hamilton St. Baptist Church.

The family suggests contributions to Hamilton Street Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.