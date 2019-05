Wilnore (Willie) Jeanine Stroupe, 90, of Armstrong, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at Armstrong City Hall on Saturday, May 4. Neighboring visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. A family burial service was held in Sharon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Children’s Home.

