Elizabeth M. Menzel, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia with visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Survivors include sons Robert (Dorian) of Lake St. Louis and John (Cindy) of Manchester.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and son, Victor.

