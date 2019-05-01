Amanda Jane Taylor, 49, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. South with visitation from 9 a.m. until time for the services.

Amanda was born March 23, 1970 to Leroy and Melody Schultz Graunke in Glencoe, MN. On Oct. 7, 2007, she married Gary Taylor in Columbia. She was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Amanda received her bachelor’s in education from the University of Missouri and her masters in counseling from Lincoln University. She had currently been a counselor at West Middle School.

Amanda is survived by her husband, Gary; her son, Alex; father, Leroy Graunke (Blythe) of Shakopee, MN; mother, Melody Schultz of Brooklyn Park, MN; two step children, Matthew and Natalie Taylor; her sister, Tara Herbst of Bloomington, MN and four step grandchildren.

Amanda was preceded in death by a sister, Shauna Carter.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. South, Columbia, Missouri 65203.

