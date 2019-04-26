R. Philip Acuff, M.D., 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Farewell Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the funeral home.

Dr. Acuff was born Nov. 1, 1931 in Columbia. He married Diane Davis July 19, 1955. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2015.

He graduated from Hickman High School where he was student body president. He attended University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in medicine in 1955. He then earned his medical degree in 1957 and completed his residency training in radiology in San Antonio, TX, Fort Bragg, NC and Denver, CO. He then moved to St. Joseph in 1969 and joined the radiology practice of Dr. Joseph Fisher. In addition to his office practice he worked for Methodist Hospital and Sisters of St. Joseph Hospital as well as other surrounding hospitals. He obtained his private pilot’s license and flew to many surrounding hospitals to serve. He was a member of the U.S. Army Medical Corps where he served his residency.

Dr. Acuff was a long-time member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. He and his wife, Diane, endowed a professorship in medical research at the School of Medicine of University of Missouri-Columbia, and in 1995 dedicated the Acuff Auditorium, also at the School of Medicine. Along with their son, Michael, they also established the Acuff handicapped-accessible duck blind at the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Boone County.

Dr. Acuff was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he attained the rank of Life. He was also a member of Beta Theta Pi Social Fraternity, University of Missouri Alumni Association, Buchanan County Medical Society, Missouri Wildlife Federation, a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and inductee of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame, Mound City. He was also past president of the Benton Club. As an adult he was active in Troop 47 and on the Council Level and achieved the rank of Chieffain in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was certified in scuba diving, which he enjoyed with his wife. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.

Dr. Acuff was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include son, Michael E. Acuff, M.D. (Milly), Columbia; grandchildren, Ruth Acuff Mueller, Abigail Diane Acuff, Mary Acuff Leibovich, Robert Davis Acuff, Silas Johnathan Acuff, Nelson Davis Acuff, Susan Danielle Acuff and Sarah Catherine Acuff; six great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Ida (Cohen) Acuff; and son, Robert Philip Acuff, Jr.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the donor’s choice.

