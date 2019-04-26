Paul B. Ellifrit, 54, died at his home in Jefferson City on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born April 16, 1964 in Columbia to Laura Roberson Ellifrit and Kay Paul Ellifrit, who survive. Other survivors include his wife, Kimberly Partney of Jefferson City; step-daughter Sarah Cotur of Kansas City; a sister, Sally Warden of Huntsville, AL; and a brother, David Ellifrit of Friday Harbor, WA.

Information on a Remembrance Gathering will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that donations may be given to Second Chance, P.O. Box 10186; Columbia, MO; 65205, or Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 366; Jefferson City, MO; 65102.