Dr. Lorraine Hilgedick, 96, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Services will be conducted at Memorial Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. The family will receive friends at the funeral home between the hours of 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 22. A private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

Dr. Hilgedick was born June 3, 1922, in Shelby County. She was the daughter of George and Jennie Burckhardt and they preceded her in death. She married Norman Hilgedick June 22, 1947, and he preceded her in death March 30, 1978.

Lorraine graduated from Bethel High School in Shelby County, attended Park College, Parkville, Missouri, and Chillicothe Business College, Chillicothe, Missouri. She did secretarial work in Chicago and for TWA in Kansas City. Lorraine received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in Business Education from Northeast Missouri State University at Kirksville and taught Vocational Business courses at Schuyler R-1 in Lancaster, Missouri. In 1968 the family moved to Columbia where she received her Doctorate in Education in 1976 from the University of Missouri and taught Business Education courses in the College of Education. She was sponsor of Phi Beta Lambda and attended state and national meetings with the delegates of the University Chapter. She was co-sponsor of the University Chapter of the Student Missouri State Teachers Association until her retirement from the University in 1989. After retirement Lorraine coordinated conferences for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Until recent years, Dr. Hilgedick was an active member of Broadway Christian Church where she chaired various departments on the church board. She was past president of Chapter JJ P.E.O. and was recognized as a Golden Girl for 50 years of membership in 2017. She was a member of Beta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Delta Pi Epsilon, Phi Delta Kappa and the Missouri University Retirement Association. She was an avid fan of the University basketball teams and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lorraine was a very generous and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed visiting with people, traveling, reading, gardening AND mowing her yard.

Survivors include: two daughters, Linda Hilgedick (Terry Swope) of Columbia, and Karen Rowe (Ed Rowe) of Camdenton; two grandchildren, Becky Carter (Logan Carter) of Warrensburg and Brian Rowe of Kansas City; one great-grandchild, Kade Carter; a niece, Ellen Dugger of Columbia; as well as other nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the music department at Broadway Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

