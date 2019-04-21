Richard Eugene "Dick" Bolli passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2019.

A celebration of life is being planned for the end of July, the date and location to be determined.

He was born July 29, 1941 to Jacob and Iva Bolli in Columbia. He grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He was active in baseball, playing semi-pro baseball as a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates farm teams.

Dick was a skilled sheet metal worker, following the path of his father and older brother Jack. Dick moved to the Farmington, NM, area in 1973, where he continued his sheet metal career and coached little league baseball. He married Joellen "Jinx" Agee Lozier in 1976.

After retirement he was active in animal rescue operations for the Farmington and Aztec Animal Shelters, and San Juan Animal League activities. Many will remember him in the art world as the original creator of the "Dicky Bird” and a bevy of wacky metal work creations. He is most fondly remembered by family and friends for his infectious smile and ever-present paperback westerns.

Dick is survived by wife Jinx; daughter Sharon Campbell (Jack); sons Richard Denny and Justin Michael Bolli (Amanda); stepson Craig Lozier; stepdaughter Lisa Lozier; granddaughters Jetta Belle, Arial Quinn, Nyssa and Monica Stant; grandsons Luke and Nathaniel; sisters Mary McGavock and Agnes "Babe" Boyd; brother Ed Bolli (Mary Ann); and 19 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brothers Jack and Don Bolli.