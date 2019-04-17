Willena R. Garrett, 98, of Columbia passed away April 15, 2019 at the Villa Blue Ridge in Columbia.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19 at Perche Baptist Church Cemetery in Clark.

Willena was born Nov. 8, 1920 in Randolph County, the daughter of Eligha and Mary Ann Winn Ray. She retired from the University of Missouri as a seamstress.

Survivors include her daughters Jeannine Perkins of Columbia and Sherry (Phil) Elkin of Hallsville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, six brothers and nine sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Perche Cemetery in care of the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.