Harold Evan Crider, 93, formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Columbia.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at Tiger Place, 2910 Bluff Creek Dr. A private burial will be held at a later date in Florida.

Harold was born on Nov. 4, 1925 to Floyd and Blanche (Petty) Crider in Batavia, IL.

After graduating high school Harold attended Purdue University and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1952. After graduation he was sent to Korea for the last eight months of the war. Due to a stint with The Army Corps of Engineers that interrupted his studies at Purdue for a few years and his ROTC time when he returned to college, he completed his time of service as a Second Lieutenant.

By 1955, Harold had moved to Pensacola for work. It was there that he met an English teacher, Ruth Blair, who had also recently moved to Pensacola. They were married on June 11, 1955.

Harold and Ruth spent the majority of their married life in Pensacola, where Harold worked as an Instrument Engineer for Chemstrand: a company that was eventually bought by Monsanto. It was during that time that their only child Barbara Ann was born. In 1969, Harold was transferred to Monsanto Headquarters in St. Louis where the family lived until 1980, when they returned to the Pensacola area. Harold continued to work for Monsanto until he retired after 36 years with the company. When he retired, Harold and Ruth chose to settle in the nearby community of Gulf Breeze. They were active members of the Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church.

Harold enjoyed many hobbies during his retirement years. He loved to spend sunny Florida days on the golf course. He was interested in boating and fishing, birding, and early morning bike rides. He and Ruth were also accomplished world travelers. They had the opportunity to visit nearly all of Europe. They also traveled to East Asia, Costa Rica, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Africa, which ranked at the top of their favorite destinations.

In 2011, Harold and Ruth’s declining health required them to move from Florida to Columbia, to be closer to their daughter Barbara and her family. They moved to Tiger Place at that time and made many wonderful friends, who have become like family.

Harold is survived by Ruth Crider, his wife of almost 64 years; their only child, Barbara (Ken) Bryant; granddaughter, Kate (Austin) Buse-Oberto; and great-granddaughter Rhiannon Buse-Oberto. He was looking forward to the birth of his second great-granddaughter, due to arrive in May.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of your choice.

