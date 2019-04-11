John Richard Watson, age 48, passed away at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by family and devoted friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

John was born in Columbia, the son of Richard A. and Joan Lee Watson. He is survived by his mother Joan; brother Tom Watson (Kathy Deveny) and sister Sue Stillman (John Stillman); his niece Jing Jing Kneale; and his nephews Jack and Khoa Stillman.

A proud graduate of Hickman High School, John loved movies, dancing, cheeseburgers, pizza, the St. Louis Cardinals, and most of all his friends and family. His spirit lit up the lives he touched.

The Watson family would like to thank the staff and clients of Boone County Family Resources (BCFR) for their support and dedication to John throughout his adult life. Memorials are suggested to BCFR, 1209 E. Walnut St., Columbia MO 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.