Elta A. Johnson, 81, of Fulton, passed away at the University Hospital in Columbia on April 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on April 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland with burial following in Oakland Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Elta was born Oct. 23, 1937 in Fulton, the daughter of Vern and Hazel Calvert, Hill. She married Robert Johnson in 1961 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the Intercontinental Church of God. Elta was the owner of a courier company.

Survivors include her children, Davie Smith, Adam Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Hollie Kreul, Vickie Johnson, Tenia Briseno and Rosezella Short; one sister, Ada Raines; 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Bobby Johnson and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of funeral home.