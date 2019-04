John Randall "Randy" Kiser, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2019, after a brief illness.

A memorial celebration of Randy's life will be held April 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 South 9th Street, Columbia.

Randy was born in Greensboro, NC to George and Hazel (Thomas) Kiser. He married Martha Mansfield Kiser, and they raised two daughters, Emily and Rachel.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.