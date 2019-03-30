Eva Sue Wesselman, 86, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Neighborhoods.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Eva was born in Englewood to Ruby and Ray Hinshaw on March 20, 1933. Eva married Norbert Wesselman on Feb. 17, 1982. He preceded her in death.

Eva is survived by her sons Robert Smarr (Charlotte) of Boonville, Ronnie Bennett (Kathy) of Richmond, VA, Don Bennett (Jennifer) of Columbia, and Mark Bennett (Annette) of Hartsburg; daughter Donna White (Barry) of Ashland; sister Emma Lee of Columbia, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eva is also survived by Gary McMahon. Eva and Gary never married but spent the last 21 years together. Eva loved Gary’s family as her own.

One of the things Eva missed most in the last few years of her life was the ability to dance. So in celebration of her life--just dance!

