Kenneth Dale Palmer, 53, of Columbia, slept into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, at H.T. May and Son Funeral home in Columbia at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.