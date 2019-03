Robert (Bob) Murrey passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at age 90, in Columbia, where he had lived since 2007.

A memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St, Columbia at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: NABC Foundation Benevolent Fund, In Memory of Robert E. Murrey, ATTN: Stephanie Witcher, NABC Foundation, 1111 Main Street - Suite 1000, Kansas City, MO 64105-2136.