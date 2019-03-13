Marjorie Dale Thompson, MD, 92, died peacefully at Boone Hospital Center on Friday, March 8, 2019, with family beside her.

Services will be held at a later date in Oak Hill, AL.

Marjorie was born in Montgomery, AL, to Junius Clark Dale and Caroline Hugger Dale, on Oct. 8, 1926. She attended Huntington College for two years and, due to her exceptional academic achievement, matriculated early to Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. During her internship, she married Ian Murchie Thompson MD, then a resident in Urologic Surgery at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. After graduation, Marjorie’s interest in Public Health took root while she worked in the ambulance service in New Orleans, often serving the under-served.

When Ian joined the Army Medical Corps, Marjorie and Ian lived at Ft. Leonard Wood until Ian was sent to Korea to serve in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean conflict. Marjorie then returned to Montgomery, AL to be with her parents, and their first child—Ian Jr.—was born in 1954. After Ian Sr. returned from Korea, the family moved first to Galveston, TX, where they worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch. They then moved to Ann Arbor, MI, where they joined the University of Michigan faculty and their second child—Janet—was born in 1957. In 1959, the family moved to Columbia, which became their permanent home.

Marjorie, or “Dr. Dale,” as she was known (to prevent confusion with “the other Dr. Thompson”), joined the University of Missouri faculty as Director of the Emergency Medical Department. It was during this time that, working with Dr. Robert Wheeler, an engineer at MU, and Dr. Frank Mitchell MD, she originated plans for what was to become a new ambulance design (the box-like ambulances of today, that replaced the station-wagon ambulances of the time). Her new design, which also included fitting ambulances with oxygen, allowed care of the patient while en route to the hospital. These advances saved countless lives across the United States.

In 1966, the family moved to Barcelona, Spain, for a year-long sabbatical. There, Marjorie immersed herself in the Spanish and Catalunian cultures, an experience that would affect the family for years thereafter. Trips to Mexico, Spain, and Central and South America, and an “exchange” program with a family in Mexico City led to friendships and earned academic degrees in Spanish language and literature by her children.

When the family returned to Columbia, Marjorie, while working full-time, obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Health, and became an advocate for many public health initiatives. One such initiative was her advocacy with legislators to require automobile manufacturers to replace the standard glass of the era for automobile windshields with safety glass. The adoption of this advance prevented countless injuries and saved countless lives. Marjorie’s career path through this time included services as the medical director of Missouri Crippled Children’s Service in Columbia; Director of the Alabama Department of Health; employee physician at the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, and service with the Missouri Department of Health.

Following her retirement, she maintained an active interest in medicine, opera, birding, gardening, and politics. A voracious reader, she served as a volunteer for students in the Columbia and Hallsville school districts, helping and encouraging them to become devotees of the written word.

Marjorie was a tireless advocate for those who, by chance or fortune, were denied an equal seat at the table. Intolerance and hypocrisy were never part of her makeup. Her work and philanthropy were dedicated to leveling the playing field. She was a strong advocate for quality and accessible education for all children and adults, and she encouraged those around her to understand and shoulder their duty to serve others, in this country and across the globe. She actively encouraged and supported all people, but especially women, in reaching their full potential. She embodied the teachings of Micah—“What does the Lord require of you? To do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.” An intelligent, gentle, caring light in the world has transitioned to her place with the Lord.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Ian Murchie Thompson Jr, MD (Donna); two grandchildren, Laura Dale Thompson, DNP, and Ian Murchie Thompson III, MD (Meghan); two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Corinne Thompson and Catherine Evelyn Thompson; and her daughter, Janet Murchie Thompson. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Heifer International, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, or any other charitable cause that serves the under-served.