Jacquelyn “Candy” Staples

Candy was called to her eternal home in heaven on March 6, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer for 9 months.

Candy was a highly energetic person who had many interests.

She was always guided by her Christian faith, her love of family, and her love for others.

Candy was born September 1st, 1949 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She attended schools in Cahokia, Illinois and graduated from Cahokia High School in 1967. She attended Southwest Baptist University graduating in 1971 majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in Mathematics. January 2, 1971, she married Sid Staples in Maplewood Baptist Church in Cahokia, Illinois.

Candy was a wonderful wife and mother of two special children, Matthew and Kilee.

She loved serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday School, worked with youth, helped in Bible School, and sang in several different church choirs during the course of her life. Her strength was her faith which was an example to many.

Candy loved being a creative artist and was continually honing her skills and learning new arts and crafts. She also loved to share her talent by teaching her skills to others. She loved teaching and taught at Vacaville Public Schools, Mexico Public Schools, Community R-6 Schools, Adult Education, and GED at Moberly Correctional Facility.

Candy will always be remembered for her love of Christ, her love of others, and her zest for life.

There is not enough space here to list all of her accomplishments and the number of people she influenced.

This is only an abbreviated synopsis of her life. Just know that she was loved by many people because of the special person she was.

Candy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Sid Staples of Mexico, MO; son, Matthew Staples of Dallas, TX; daughter, Dr. Kilee Smith (Brad) of Hiawassee, GA; three “grandies”--Blythe, Bazya, and Kya Smith of Hiawassee, GA; bonus daughter Mary Seibert (Greg) of Mexico, MO; bonus grandchildren--Alexander, Matthew, Liela, Abby, Emmaleigh, and John Seibert of Mexico, MO; and foster son, Troy Conrad of Mexico, MO.

Donations can be sent to Southside Christian Church of Mexico, MO, Southwest Baptist University, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.