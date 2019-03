Services for Johnnie Isaac Bergthold, 85, of the Santa Fe community, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at Southfork Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Southfork Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry.

Mr. Bergthold passed away at 1:18 p.m. March 7, 2019 at his residence.

