Charles Edward Groves passed away on March 6, 2019 in Modesto, CA., surrounded by his family. He was born on November 12, 1952 in Mexico, Missouri to the late William and Grace Groves. In 1971, Charles married Connie (Oquist) Groves. Together they had two children; Samuel Groves and Elizabeth Groves.

Charles took pride in his 45-year career as a Respiratory Therapist and department manager. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia. Charles was a wonderful family man, who was a friend to many. He had many hobbies, which included camping, traveling and volunteering. He was actively involved as a Boy Scout Leader; he was on the school site council, and also an officer of the California Society for Respiratory Care.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, William McClure Groves and Grace Elizabeth (Kincade) Groves, and two of his four siblings: John and James Groves.

Charles leaves behind his bride of 47 years, Connie Groves; his two children Samuel (wife Sella Groves) of Modesto, CA, and Elizabeth Groves of Hawthorne CA; his two grandchildren, Noah Groves and Joshua Groves, of Modesto, CA; his two siblings Alvernia Kennish, of Central Point, Oregon and Thomas Groves of Mexico, Missouri.

Franklin & Downs is honored to serve the Groves family. There will be a visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019. Charles’ final resting place will be in Mexico, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation in Charles’ name.