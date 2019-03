Mescal “Dixie” Sell, 89, of Boonville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.

Services honoring Dixie’s life will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, at the Boonville Church of Christ, 16511 Logan’s Lake Road, Boonville. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Markland-Yager Funeral Home, 3855 Hwy. 5, New Franklin.

Interment will be Monday afternoon at Lower Muddy Cemetery in Lerna, IL.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.