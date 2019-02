Nancy Dell Cook, 74, of New Franklin, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born April 26, 1944, a daughter of Delmar and Delores Prior Leathers. She married Jack Cook in May 1970 and he survives at their home. Also surviving are sons, James Cook, Heath Cook and Paul (Betty) Cook; and daughter, Stephanie Cook.

