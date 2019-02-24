Alex Phillips, 91, of Columbia passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at The Neighborhoods.

Private services will be held for the family and burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter Lisa Phillips of Columbia; sons Christopher Phillips of Phoenix, AZ, Charles Phillips of Knoxville, TN and Michael Phillips of Blue Springs; stepdaughter Kim Gallner of Omaha, NE; stepson David Lohse of Colorado Springs, CO; sister Karen Radle of Springfield; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Tessie (Hawn) Phillips; his wife, Alice, in 1980; and brother Ben Phillips in 2007.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1927 in River Mines. He graduated from Flat River High School in 1945. After graduating, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Alex received his B.S. degree from Central Methodist College in Fayette and his M.Ed. degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He spent most of his working career in the field of education as a high school business education teacher, high school principal, and in 1964 he moved to Columbia and was subsequently employed as Assistant Director of the University of Missouri Center for Independent Study, where he was among the early pioneers in the development and implementation of online university and high school courses. He retired from the University in 2000 with 34 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

