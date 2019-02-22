Willie C. Thomas, 69, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Karl Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.

Willie was born on April 28, 1949 in Valdosta, Georgia, to Robert Thomas and Ollie Mae Thomas. Willie met the love of his life, Joann Miller, and married her on February 11, 1984 in Mexico where they met. They were blessed with three children, Dwayne, Cortney and D’Marco.

Willie worked in construction and manufacturing work. He also worked at Mexico High School, where he retired. After retirement, he could not rest and live the dream as he always was a hard worker. He then went back to work at Moser’s Grocery Store in Mexico.

Mr. Thomas loved to play the guitar and sing. His smile, stories and preaching is what he was well known for. When you pass him, he would give you a generous smile and a story.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Joann of the home; son, Dwayne Lee of Columbia; daughter, Cortney (Floyd) Dudley of Mexico; son, D’Marco Thomas of Mexico; six grandchildren, Jaylen Lee of Mexico, Latrell, Cameron, and Brooklyn Lee, all of Columbia, Ka’Marei and Tehya Dudley of Mexico; sisters, Emma Thomas of Valdosta, Georgia, and Lavetta (Henry) Lewis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brothers, John Thomas of Kansas City, Donald (Cornelia) Thomas of Bradenton, Florida, and Walter Thomas of Valdosta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Sharon Miller of Mexico, Cheryl Miller of Columbia, and Telitha Miller of Mexico; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith and special friend, Ann Bruce, both of Mexico; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, mother-in-law, Eva Smith; father-in-law, Joseph Miller; brother, Robert Thomas, Jr.; nephew, Terrance Thomas; grandson, Ky’Riel Whitford; nephew, Dekovan Thomas; brothers-in-law, Gregory Miller, Melvin McPike and Joseph Miller Jr.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com