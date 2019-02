Ralph L. Gourley, 83, of Centralia, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel of Centralia. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the funeral chapel on Monday.

