Phelps Health Immediate Care Rolla, a new walk-in clinic serving patients in south-central Missouri, opened Monday.

The clinic, located at 603 S. Bishop Ave., Suite C, across from Walmart in Rolla, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No appointments are necessary.

The Immediate Care Rolla clinic is about 4,500 square feet in size and includes 10 exam rooms, one procedure room as well as an area for general X-rays.

The Rolla clinic is similar to Immediate Care Waynesville, which opened in late 2017 at the Waynesville Medical Plaza. Services at the Rolla location — such as return-to-work or -school evaluations, physicals and vaccines — are the same as those offered at Immediate Care Waynesville.

Jeffery Kerr, DO, medical director for Phelps Health’s Immediate Care services, said the new Rolla clinic fulfills a need in the community. More than 700 patients are expected to be seen per month at Immediate Care Rolla.

“We currently see patients at Immediate Care Waynesville from as far as Cuba, Missouri, looking for a clinic that will see them immediately, seven days a week,” Dr. Kerr said.

Patients who seek services at Immediate Care Rolla may see Dr. Kerr or Family Nurse Practitioners Brandon Lamberth, Cody Sells or Lisa Cunningham. Dr. Kerr also sees patients at Immediate Care Waynesville as do Nurse Practitioners Sandy Marshall and Salli Lamberth.

Phelps Health’s Immediate Care clinics offer patients an option for when their primary care provider is unavailable or for when they have medical needs that do not require a trip to an emergency department.

“We are here for them,” Dr. Kerr said. “We want patients to feel they have been thoroughly listened to, evaluated and treated during their stay.”

Immediate Care is not to be used for life-threatening emergencies. Patients who experience severe chest pain or signs of a stroke or feel that they have a life-threatening emergency should call 911 or visit their nearest emergency department. Do not delay seeking treatment for serious conditions.

Both adults and children can be seen at Phelps Health’s Immediate Care locations for the following conditions:

· Allergies and coughing

· Bug bites and stings

· Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

· Ear infections

· Flu-like symptoms

· Headaches

· Minor cuts, wounds or burns

· Sinus infections

· Sore throat or strep throat

· Splinter removal

· Sprains and strains

· Urinary tract or bladder infections and more

“We are available for immediate evaluation of work-related injuries,” Dr. Kerr said, “and we provide vaccines, sports physicals, foster care physicals, return-to-work evaluations and travel medicine evaluations, among many other services that our community needs quickly and cannot afford to take time off work.”

In addition, Phelps Health’s Immediate Care locations have telemedicine capabilities, which allow a patient’s care provider to connect with specialists off-site, if needed.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. served as the general contractor for this clinic. Phelps Health has worked with McCarthy on numerous construction projects over the last decade.

“The McCarthy and Phelps Health partnership that started over 10 years ago grows stronger every year,” said Chris Nisbet, project director with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. “McCarthy’s healthcare construction staff working closely with Phelps Health leadership and their consultants allows this team to provide the Rolla and mid-Missouri community with the most modern facilities under budget.”

Like Immediate Care Waynesville, the Rolla clinic accepts Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE and most insurance carriers. Military retirees and dependents with TRICARE Prime may use Immediate Care services without a referral.

For more information about Phelps Health Immediate Care Rolla, you may call the clinic at (573) 426-4411 or visit phelpshealth.org.