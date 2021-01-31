A Joplin man was injured Saturday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on I-49 just six miles south of Joplin.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Darrell Keys, 46, was northbound in a 2014 Hyundai Accent when he ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Keys was minorly injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin by EMS.

The Hyundai Accent was totaled and towed from the scene.