Vivian and Larry Hudspeth, of Laquey, claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Jan. 20 drawing. Their winning ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn to win the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers on Jan. 20 were 40, 53, 60, 68 and 69 with a Powerball number of 22. The Hudspeth’s win marked the 269th time Missouri Lottery players have won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015.

The winning ticket was purchased at Interstate Food Mart, 26075 Highway 17, in Waynesville.

In FY20, players in Pulaski County won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $872,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.1 million went to education programs in the county.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $30 million.