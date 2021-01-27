An Iowa man was injured Saturday night after his vehicle struck a guardrail on I-49 in Newton County, just six miles north of Neosho.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 23-year-old Jonathan Negrete Granados, of Lakeside, Iowa, was northbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement, ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail. Negrete Granados had minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Ark.

The Camaro had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.