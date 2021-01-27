The Pulaski County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will hold a drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services.

Individuals identified in the state’s Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2 can register for the vaccine.

Governor Mike Parson recently announced that the Missouri National Guard would be assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.

Event Details

• Dates: Friday and Saturday

• Location: St. Robert Municipal Center, 194 Eastlawn Ave., in St. Robert

• Time: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Who Can Register: Individuals in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2

• Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2KW0Uze

Who is included in Phase 1A, 1B: Tiers 1 and 2?



• Visit https://bit.ly/2MqRCvk to learn more.

What vaccine will be given at this event?

• The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this mass vaccination site. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those age 16 and older. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer.

• The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. It is important individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. Dates for the second dose include: Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

How to prepare for the event:

• Registration is required for this event and attendees will be screened and approved according to the phases listed above.

• Bring your photo ID.

• Wear a short sleeved shirt.