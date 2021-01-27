Due to inclement weather, an early, staggered release for non-mission essential personnel is authorized for Wednesday.

Supervisors are encouraged to manage early release with the following guidance beginning at 2 p.m.:

2 p.m., personnel who reside 30 miles or more from Fort Leonard Wood 2:30 p.m., personnel who reside 20 miles or more from Fort Leonard Wood 3 p.m., personnel who reside 10 to 20 miles from Fort Leonard Wood 3:30 p.m., personnel who reside less than 10 miles from Fort Leonard Wood 4 p.m., personnel who reside on the installation.

A reminder to parents, Child Development Center 615 at 596-0210, Child Development Center 408 at 596-0182 and School Age Center at 596-0239 will close at 4:30 p.m. — 30 minutes after the last release.

All MWR facilities, to include fitness centers, will close at 4:30 p.m.

For appointments at the General Leonard wood Army Community Hospital, call the appointment line at 573.596.1490 for recorded information about hospital service closures.

For current road conditions on the installation, call the SNAIR hotline at 573.563.4141, or visit the SNAIR web page at https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/weather.

Updates can also be found on the official Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.