John Cano Madeira, II was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 2, 1941. He passed away peacefully at his home in Neosho, Missouri on January 19, 2021.

He was a mechanic as well as ministering in local churches including Adult & Teen Challenge of The 4 States.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen Madeira; parents, John & Rose Madeira and sisters, Josephine Vincent & Francis Madeira.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of the home; sister Clara Akana; children, Betty Brody (Madeira), John Madeira III, Kelly Ross, Denise Spencer, Edward Livingston, Mary Keels, Janet Rice & Sandra Hulsey; three grandchildren, Cassidy Wright, Zachary Wright & John Madeira IV and great grandchildren Aubree & Wyatt Wright.