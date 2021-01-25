January 2021 Senior Companion of the Month is Yolanda Keller, of Rolla.

Yolanda has been in the Senior Companion Program since 2015. “I am a people person,” Keller says, “I like people.”

Yolanda and her brother, Jack grew up in St. Louis. From age three, she and brother Jack performed an adagio ballet dance routine at various places and events in the St. Louis area. She also did yearly song and dance shows on the Admiral, which included tap dance, modern dance, classical ballet, modern jazz as well as solo performances.

“The Admiral had a photo booth where you put a quarter in the booth and it snapped 4 pictures,” she says. “This is a picture of me at 17 years old.”

Before becoming a Senior Companion, Keller was a teacher, business owner and homemaker. She is involved in her church and is a leader in 4H projects. Keller enjoys swimming, reading and painting and even speaks a little German.

As Senior Companion of the Month, Yolanda received a floral arrangement donated by Blossom Basket Florist and a $10 gift card from Sinks Pharmacy.

The Senior companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, AmeriCorps Seniors through the Corporation for National and Community Service as well as several local groups and individuals. Senior Companions help their peers maintain the independence they have worked for all their lives. If you know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.