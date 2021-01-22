A Neosho man was killed Wednesday night in an accident on Old. U.S. Highway 60 in Newton County, just six miles west of Neosho.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Jeramiah Durbin, 40, was westbound in a 2011 Ford F250 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Deputy Coroner Jerry Deens and his next of kin has been notified. Durbin was transported to the Newton County Coroner's Office.

According to the patrol, this is Troop D's seventh fatality in 2021. The Ford F250 was totaled and towed from the scene.