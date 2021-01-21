University of Missouri Extension will offer two training options for farmers who wish to renew or obtain their private pesticide applicator license.

Online trainings or a study guide are available for certification.

Residents may take the private pesticide applicator training online via Zoom. Throughout the spring, University of Missouri Extension specialists from across the state will be providing trainings. Scheduled trainings can be found on the University of Missouri Extension website at this link:

https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/pesticide-applicator-training/

Residents may also obtain or renew your license by answering a 25 question study guide, completing the PPAT certification form and returning both to the extension's office in person or by mailing it to the address listed on the study guide.

Residents must own the Private Applicators Pesticide Manual. If you do not have the pesticide manual, you can purchase one from the extension office or order on-line at: https://extension.missouri.edu/m87. Your license will renew from the date of the training and will be good for five years. If you know someone who would be interested in taking part in the training please encourage them to attend. The only requirements for the license is that the person be at least 18 years old and that they understand the license is for agricultural production and for private use.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.