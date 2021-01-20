Both youth and adult first-timers looking to get a supportive start in the sport of upland bird hunting have an ideal opportunity.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is creating an opportunity for both adults and youths to discover upland gamebird hunting at the Beginning Youth Pheasant Hunt and Clinic. The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance is putting on two virtual Upland Bird Hunting Clinics for beginners in February. One is geared for adults age 16 and up, and the other for youths age 11-15. They will be followed by a mentored pheasant hunt, so participants can put their new skills into practice.

Both clinics will take place on Monday, Feb. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. via WebEx. They are free online events, but advanced registration is required using the following links:

Adult Upland Bird Hunting Clinic, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEh Youth Upland Bird Hunting Clinic, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEy

This virtual clinic will teach the basics of upland hunting with emphasis on ring-necked pheasants. “We’ll also cover some biology, firearm handling, and how to clean the birds. We’ll even give participants some recipes to help them prepare the pheasants for eating,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The clinic is mandatory to attend the hunt and it is preferred the attendees are hunter education certified. Hunters should also be comfortable with handling a shotgun. The hunt and clinic are open to first-time attendees only.

The pheasant hunt itself for participants of both clinics will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Missouri Gun and Quail Club located in Wright City. “This guided hunt is an excellent chance for anyone who want to get introduced to upland bird hunting to do it in a supportive, safe and controlled environment,” Hertel said.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and wear facemasks where appropriate due to Covid-19 considerations.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.