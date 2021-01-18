Highway work scheduled that will impact area commutes.

State Route 90 East - MCDONALD COUNTY - Expect Delays

ROADSIDE WORK

Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 22-JAN-2021.

Road work begins .01 MILES AFTER CST N KINGS HWY S.

Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.

Business 60 West - NEWTON COUNTY - Expect Delays

PAVEMENT REPAIR

Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 29-JAN-2021.

Road work begins .1 MILES AFTER CST HARMONY ST E.

Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.

Business 60 East - NEWTON COUNTY - Expect Delays

PAVEMENT REPAIR

Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 29-JAN-2021.

Road work begins .18 MILES AFTER CST NEOSHO BLVD N.

Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.