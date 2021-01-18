Highway work scheduled that will impact area commutes.
State Route 90 East - MCDONALD COUNTY - Expect Delays
ROADSIDE WORK
Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 22-JAN-2021.
Road work begins .01 MILES AFTER CST N KINGS HWY S.
Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.
Business 60 West - NEWTON COUNTY - Expect Delays
PAVEMENT REPAIR
Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 29-JAN-2021.
Road work begins .1 MILES AFTER CST HARMONY ST E.
Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.
Business 60 East - NEWTON COUNTY - Expect Delays
PAVEMENT REPAIR
Scheduled from 11-JAN-2021 to 29-JAN-2021.
Road work begins .18 MILES AFTER CST NEOSHO BLVD N.
Work will be done around the clock, on weekdays only.