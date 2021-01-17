Residents who received unemployment benefits in 2020 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

Form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits a claimant received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. The Missouri Department of Labor notes that both state and federal unemployment benefit payments are taxable and the total will be included on Form 1099-G. This information must be reported each year for tax purposes. The forms are also available for 2016-2019.

From the UInteract home screen, a claimant can select the “View and Print 1099" tab and simply select the year to view and print that year’s 1099-G tax form. The Missouri Division of Employment Security will mail a postcard no later than Jan. 31, notifying any claimant who has not accessed their 1099-G online about the availability of the form and how to access it.

To access UInteract and retrieve their 1099-G online, users will need an account user id and password. If they do not have one, they can register for a new account online 24 hours a day 7, days a week at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

If a claimant views their 1099-G online before Jan. 31, or has elected to go paperless, a postcard will not be mailed. Updates to claimant mailing addresses can also be made online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.